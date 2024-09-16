Senior stabbed at Friendship Heights Metro Station; Good Samaritan helps police catch suspect

A 66-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after surviving a stabbing at the Friendship Heights Metro station in Maryland, just steps from the D.C. line. A good Samaritan is being credited with helping police catch the suspect.

The stabbing occurred around 9:30 a.m. on a bench near the Wisconsin Circle bus terminal. Montgomery County Police, Metro Transit Police, and D.C. Police responded to the scene, where they found the woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

According to police, 39-year-old Marcus Jackson, from D.C., approached the woman while she was sitting on the bench and stabbed her several times before fleeing across Western Avenue into Washington, D.C.

A witness to the attack immediately called 911 and followed Jackson towards Connecticut Avenue, where D.C. police were able to apprehend him.

At this time, it is unclear if Jackson knew the victim or if the attack was random. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the stabbing, leaving local commuters shaken.

"I could’ve been here. I thank God I wasn’t, but it’s nerve-wracking," said D.C. resident Steven Tribbitt. "It’s surprising for this neighborhood, you wouldn’t expect something like this to happen here."

Another commuter, Taylor Stenhouse, expressed concern for her family.

"It’s devastating, especially knowing my grandmother could be out, and something random like this happens. It keeps you on your toes," she said.

Jackson is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.