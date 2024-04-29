Senators clash over proposal to expand flights at Reagan National Airport

Edith English travels out of Reagan National Airport often for work.

"I just went to Nashville, New Orleans, Chicago," English said.

And she admits, adding more direct flights would be nice.

"So selfishly, I want to be able to go where I want to go from DCA because it's slightly more convenient for me - but I also recognize more flights could be more dangerous," English said.

It's that safety concern that has U.S. Senators from both Maryland and Virginia adamantly opposing the FAA's reauthorization bill that would add five new roundtrip flights to DCA – ones that would be allowed to fly beyond the airport's 1,250-mile perimeter.

"The runway is not large enough to handle the number of flights coming in and out today - there's already an excessive number of takeoffs and landings," said Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin.

The FAA is currently investigating a near-miss incident on April 19 that involved two jets coming within 400 feet of each other on the runway.

In a statement released Monday, Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin blasted the plan - saying DCA is already operating near peak capacity - and adding five flights would increase delays by 725 minutes per day.

"If this goes through, it's just going to be further delays. Delays and missing flights, we're going to hear from our constituents. It's the wrong thing and I hope we can stop it," Cardin added.

The Capital Access Alliance is a coalition of businesses, schools, and transportation groups created last year to push for the addition of flights at Reagan National Airport.

Originally, they wanted 28 new flights - so they're hopeful the compromise of five will do.

CAA spokesperson Brian Walsh also said the goal is to lower ticket prices for passengers by creating competition with Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI).

"Our hope is that by authorizing more flights, airlines can compete against each other and consumers will win," Walsh said.

According to Walsh, it's not clear where the five additional flights would come and go from, but the FAA language indicates that they are expected to be cities that are currently underserved.

"You consider San Antonio or San Diego — they're the 7th and 8th largest cities in the county right now. They don't have a direct flight to and from Reagan," Walsh said.

Next, the Senate will vote on the FAA reauthorization bill. The temporary law guiding the FAA is set to expire on May 10.

The four Senators from Maryland and Virginia have written to all 96 of their colleagues, urging them to oppose the language adding flights to Reagan.

Read their full statement below:

"We are deeply frustrated that Committee leadership with jurisdiction over the FAA Reauthorization Act—none of whom represent the capital region—have decided to ignore the flashing red warning light of the recent near collision of two aircraft at DCA and jam even more flights onto the busiest runway in America. It should go without saying that the safety of the traveling public should be a higher priority than the convenience of a few lawmakers who want direct flights home from their preferred airport. We will continue to fight against this ridiculous and dangerous provision."