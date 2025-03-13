Senate vote puts DC at risk of $1 billion budget cut amid shutdown standoff

article

With the clock ticking toward a partial government shutdown, Washington, D.C., is staring down a potential $1 billion budget shortfall that could slash funding for police, schools, and public services.

The Senate is set to vote on a Republican-backed six-month funding bill that passed the House, but with opposition from key Democrats, its passage remains uncertain.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY), announced Thursday that he would vote to advance the bill, despite calling it a "terrible option."

"There are no winners in a government shutdown," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "It’s not really a decision, it’s a Hobson’s choice: Either proceed with the bill before us or risk Donald Trump throwing America into the chaos of a shutdown."

Democrats from Maryland and Virginia say they are opposed to the measure, citing concerns about its economic impact on the D.C. metro area. With 53 Republican votes in favor, the bill needs seven Democratic votes to advance — but so far, those votes are not secured.

DC’s budget at risk

Local perspective:

Beyond the broader shutdown fight, D.C. faces a separate battle over its own budget. Under the proposed continuing resolution (CR), the district would be forced to revert to its 2024 budget of $19.8 billion, despite already being six months into the 2025 fiscal year. That rollback would cut $1 billion from city services.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has proposed a 30-day stopgap measure that would allow lawmakers time to amend the bill and restore D.C.’s budget independence. However, Senate Republican leadership remains firm.

"Playing puppet with the people of the District of Columbia!" said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. "It will end up hurting all sorts of services from police to schools."

Featured article

Republicans argue that all federal agencies have been asked to curb spending, but D.C. officials point out that 75% of the city’s budget comes from local tax revenue.

DC residents push back

What they're saying:

Frustrated D.C. parents visited Senate offices Thursday, urging lawmakers to keep the district’s budget intact.

"If this bill passes as is, that means one billion dollars in cuts to our D.C. local government! And it’s not federal money—it’s OUR local tax money!" said Ann Terry, a D.C. parent.

William Dickey, another concerned resident, said he hopes their efforts will make a difference. "Going into the senators’ offices, I hope, is making a considerable impact."

D.C. residents also pointed to the broader issue of the city’s lack of congressional representation. "I’d love to be able to call MY senator or congressperson, but I CAN’T do that because we don’t have those in D.C.!" Terry said.

Senate CR vote

What's next:

The fate of the government remains uncertain. If the Senate fails to pass a continuing resolution by midnight Friday, the government will partially shut down. If a short-term 30-day extension is approved, lawmakers will have time to negotiate amendments, including restoring D.C.’s budget.

For now, both federal employees and D.C. residents are left waiting, with no clear answer about what will happen next.