Semi-automatic gun with 50 rounds of ammo recovered in Northeast DC

During a routine patrol in a D.C. neighborhood, officers stopped a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of New York Avenue in Northeast, D.C. Officers say they recovered a semi-automatic firearm with 50 rounds of ammo, leading to the arrest of three people.

The identities and ages of the arrested individuals have not been released.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers up to $2,500 for anonymous info on illegal firearms. Anyone with any information is asked to contact (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.