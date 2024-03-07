Security fence in place around US Capitol ahead of State of the Union

Workers have installed a security fence around the U.S. Capitol in preparation for President Joe Biden’s Thursday night State of the Union address.

In several posts on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram said security officials began erecting the steel, grated 12-foot-tall fence around the immediate perimeter of the Capitol Wednesday night.

It’s the fourth State of the Union speech where fencing has been in place – all coming in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, he said.

Pergram said the fencing is considered the "new normal" and a security posture for what he said was described to FOX as a "national security event of the highest order."

Pergram also added that the fence was put up at the orders of the Secret Service and is expected to be removed immediately following the speech.

In addition, Pergram wrote that while FOX was told there were no direct threats made ahead of the State of the Union, multiple sources have alluded to concerns about pro-Palestinian demonstrators causing problems during the speech.

Last year, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced the No Fencing at the United States Capitol Complex Act which would prohibit the installation of permanent fencing on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol complex.

U.S. Capitol Police are temporarily closing roads around the Capitol ahead of and during the speech.