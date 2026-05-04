Secret Service shoots armed individual near Washington Monument after confrontation

The Brief U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Northwest Washington, D.C. Authorities say one individual was shot by law enforcement. The incident reportedly stemmed from a confrontation between an armed individual and Secret Service Police.



U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to an official statement from the agency shared on X.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a confrontation between an armed individual and Secret Service Police.

What we know:

Authorities say one individual was shot by law enforcement during the incident.

The White House was placed under a short lockdown while authorities examined the situation, according to The Associated Press. Secret Service agents quickly moved reporters from outside into the briefing room for safety.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who was attending an event focused on small businesses, remained inside and continued the program without any pause, per the AP.

Emergency responders remain on the scene, and law enforcement has urged the public to avoid the vicinity to allow operations to continue without disruption.

What we don't know:

The condition of the person who was shot remains unknown at this time, and officials have not provided further details regarding their identity or what led up to the shooting.