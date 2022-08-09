Expand / Collapse search

Secret Service officer assaulted near White House

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A man was detained by the United States Secret Service near the White House Tuesday afternoon after he physically assaulted a uniformed officer.

According to a Secret Service spokesperson, the incident occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. and the attack was unprovoked. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and at this time, there is no known motive for the assault. 

WASHINGTON, USA - MAY 09: A US Secret Service Uniformed Division police car is parked in front of the White House in Washington DC, United States on May 9 , 2022. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The incident remains under investigation by the Secret Service. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.