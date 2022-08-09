Secret Service officer assaulted near White House

A man was detained by the United States Secret Service near the White House Tuesday afternoon after he physically assaulted a uniformed officer.

According to a Secret Service spokesperson, the incident occurred on Pennsylvania Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. and the attack was unprovoked. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and at this time, there is no known motive for the assault.

WASHINGTON, USA - MAY 09: A US Secret Service Uniformed Division police car is parked in front of the White House in Washington DC, United States on May 9 , 2022. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The incident remains under investigation by the Secret Service.

