Secret Service director resigns following Trump assassination attempt

This comes just days after Republicans and Democrats came together on Capitol Hill Monday morning, calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign. It comes after the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

During a hearing on Monday, July 22, Cheatle failed to provide the American public answers about what led to the abject failure.

"So can you answer this question which I think is on the minds of most Americans thinking about this: How can a 20-year-old with his father's AR-15 assault weapon climb onto a roof with a direct 150-yard line of sight to the speaker's podium without local police or secret service stopping him?" Raskin asked.

"Again, sir, I will say we are nine days out from this event and I would like to know those answers as well which is why we are going through an investigation to be able to determine that fully," Cheatle responded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.