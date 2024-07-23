Expand / Collapse search

Secret Service director resigns following Trump assassination attempt

By and The Associated Press
Published July 23, 2024 10:35am EDT
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday over a week after a failed assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

This comes just days after Republicans and Democrats came together on Capitol Hill Monday morning, calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign. It comes after the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on the failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

During a hearing on Monday, July 22, Cheatle failed to provide the American public answers about what led to the abject failure.

Bipartisan call for Secret Service director to resign following Trump assassination attempt

"So can you answer this question which I think is on the minds of most Americans thinking about this: How can a 20-year-old with his father's AR-15 assault weapon climb onto a roof with a direct 150-yard line of sight to the speaker's podium without local police or secret service stopping him?" Raskin asked. 

"Again, sir, I will say we are nine days out from this event and I would like to know those answers as well which is why we are going through an investigation to be able to determine that fully," Cheatle responded. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  