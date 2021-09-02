Second teen charged in deadly Germantown recreation center shooting

A second teenager has been charged for his role in a shooting at a Germantown recreation center that killed one man and injured three other people.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez has learned that Montgomery County police charged a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting, but they have not released his name.

READ MORE: Montgomery County police ID victim, 14-year-old suspect in Germantown recreation center shooting

In August, they charged 14-year-old Shilen Wylie with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after the shooting on a basketball court at the Plum Gar Community Center on Scenery Drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 juveniles, 1 adult shot at Germantown recreation center, police say

Axel Trejos, 20, died after being taken to a local hospital. Police have not specified the severity of the other victims’ injuries.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

A bond hearing was scheduled for the 17-year-old on Thursday – FOX 5 will provide additional details once they’re available.

