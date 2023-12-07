Sebastian Bach discusses ‘The Masked Singer,’ releases 1st solo music in 10 years

During the "I Wanna Rock" Night on "The Masked Singer," a legendary rocker (ironically) was sent packing: Sebastian Bach.

The Canadian-American singer achieved massive success as the frontman of the hard rock band Skid Row. The 55-year-old has also acted in multiple movies and television shows, including "Rock of Ages," "Trailer Park Boys" and "Gilmore Girls."

"What I also loved about the show was that they let me choose the songs that I sang," Bach told FOX Television Stations on Thursday. "So, I've always loved Elton John, who was very theatrical. And so I did ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.’"

The iconic singer and actor, who was revealed as Tiki Wednesday evening, said his costume was "massive," which proved to be challenging for him.

Sebastian Bach was revealed as Tiki on "The Masked Singer." (Credit: FOX)

"I'm six foot four, and the costume itself was like a foot and a half above my head. And then they have to put the straw and the umbrella on top of that. It was 11 feet of Tiki," he continued.

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger was able to accurately and confidently predict that Bach was underneath the tropical costume.

"I said that I played a show with her in Japan," Bach said, adding, "That kind of narrows it down, because her band, The Pussycat Dolls, played with my solo band at Mount Fuji in Japan, and we all took the bullet train from Tokyo to Mount Fuji to open for Kiss."

"The Masked Singer" sent Tiki home on Wednesday's new episode. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

Despite being knocked off "The Masked Singer," the rock icon said he learned that he can depend on his voice.

"I'm 55. My whole technique still works, so that's great," he laughed, adding, "Last night was my last appearance on the show, but who knows, maybe there will be a return of Tiki someday to the show because I had a great time doing it."

Skid Row in New York City in 1989. (Credit: Krasner/Trebitz/Redferns)

Colliding coincidentally with his departure from the FOX series, Bach released a new single Thursday, "What Do I Got to Lose?" – his first new solo music in a decade.

"I got a brand new song, ‘What Do I Got to Lose,’ which is out now, and my new video is out today on YouTube, which blows me away," Bach revealed. "I didn't write ‘What Do I Got to Lose’ about last night, but the title works beautifully today."

