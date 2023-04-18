Seasonal allergies worsen across DC region due to high pollen count

Seasonal allergies are always tough to deal with in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia – but this year, they’re even worse than usual.

That’s according to Dr. Carla Ward of the Institute for Asthma and Allergy, who said plainly, "My patients are miserable."

People who spoke with FOX 5 in Bethesda Tuesday said they’re pretty miserable too.

"Runny nose. Sneezing," described Hank Willner.

"Random spurts of just intense needing to sneeze," added Malcolm Udeozor.

Ward explained allergies are currently worse than usual largely because we didn’t have much of a winter. So while tree pollen usually shows up in April, this time around, people have been dealing with it since February.

"We’re seeing a much longer season, and we’re seeing much more pronounced symptoms in our patients right now because the counts are so high," Ward explained.

Among other things, she recommends allergy sufferers make sure to wipe pollen off their faces, shower before bed, wipe down your pets, and close the windows, too.