Search underway for missing swimmer in Potomac River near Great Falls

Rescue units from multiple agencies are searching for a man who went missing while trying to swim across the Potomac River between Anglers and Sandy Landing. The search began around 8:45 p.m. with units actively combing the river and surrounding park areas.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, United States Park Police, and the US Park Service are all involved in the search.

The rescue efforts are centered around the area of Sandy Landing and Great Falls. Authorities are using various resources, including boats and utility terrain vehicles, to locate the missing swimmer.

The public is advised to stay clear of the search area to allow rescue teams to work efficiently.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.