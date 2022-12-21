Search underway for missing man in Shenandoah National Park

article

Authorities are searching for a man who went missing while visiting Virginia's Shenandoah National Park.

According to Shenandoah National Park officials, James Alan Cattley was reported missing on December 12.

Officials say Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on September 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail. According to the permit, his anticipated exit date was October 6.

Investigators did not indicate what prompted Cattley's visit to the park.

Authorities said Cattley's car was found unoccupied on December 15. The car was discovered at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive.

Anyone with information on Cattley's whereabouts or his disappearance is asked to call 1-888-653-0009 or submit an online tip here.