Have you seen Jerry Bailey?

The 75-year-old was reported missing to Shenandoah National Park rangers early Friday.

A spokesperson for the park said Mr. Baily's backpack was found in Pinefield Hut off Skyline Drive near mile 75.2.

He was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Shenandoah National Park's Search and Rescue team is leading the full-scale search operation along with personnel from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Mr. Bailey is 5’11", 180 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen him, please call 540-999-3422.