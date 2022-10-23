Search underway for armed suspect who robbed Bethesda Apple store: police

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed an Apple store in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday evening.

According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the store, located at 4860 Bethesda Avenue, around 5:59 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an armed robbery.

Police at the scene learned that a suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the store and took merchandise.

Investigators did not indicate what was stolen or the value of the stolen items.

Police later released a description of the suspect, who they say is a man in his early 20s.

Police say the man is between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, and was wearing a red Nike hoodie and surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported during the incident.