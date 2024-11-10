Search for suspect underway after man found shot to death at Rock Creek Cemetery

article

A man was found shot to death near Rock Creek Cemetery Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of First Street, Northwest around 4:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man in an area of the cemetery right behind an apartment building.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded and he was pronounced dead on scene. On Sunday, police identified the victim as 22-year-old Brandon Ward, of Northwest, D.C.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say the suspect is a Black male with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a white medical mask, black jacket, black denim jeans and black shoes.

Homicide detectives are handling this case. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information.