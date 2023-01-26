Search for suspects who robbed a UPS truck in Rockville continues

Surveillance photos of the suspects accused of robbing a UPS truck in Rockville earlier this month have been released.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department shared the images Thursday and asked for the public's assistance in identifying the men.

Police said the delivery truck theft took place on Jan. 10 near the Target in the 5700 block of Bou Avenue.

The investigation by detectives revealed that around 10:50 a.m., two unknown suspects entered the UPS truck while the driver was inside a building making deliveries.

Once inside, police said the suspects forced their way into the back of the truck and stole multiple packages. A third suspect, wearing a security uniform allegedly stood in the area as a lookout.

All three suspects, police said, left the scene in two separate similar-style vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.