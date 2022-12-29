$50K reward offered for information on man suspected of robbing USPS mail carrier

A USPS mail carrier was robbed on Wednesday and a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information.

The robbery took place around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at 1215 East West Highway in Silver Spring.

READ MORE: Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Landover

Officials say the suspect is described as a Black man in his late 20s approximately 5'10" of average build. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black and white Puma shoes and carrying an orange jacket.

He fled in a red car, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Compass.

Officials warn individuals should take no action to apprehend the suspect. If you have any information, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.