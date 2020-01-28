Search for mother, 9-month-old son missing from Baltimore

article

Authorities are asking for help searching for a mother and her missing son last seen early Tuesday morning Baltimore.

Officers say 26 year-old Latiqwa Mayes and her 9-month-old son Kyre Grange were last seen on January 28 around 1:10 a.m. in the 800 block of Brooks Lane.

Police describe Latiqwa as 4-feet-11-inches tall, 120 pounds wearing a gray and white sweater, black pants, white socks and black slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.