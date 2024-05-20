16-year-old charged in 4 armed robberies at Bethesda businesses

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with multiple armed robberies in the Bethesda area.

Police say the suspect, Nytrell Tyshawn Parrish was taken into custody on Saturday, May 18 for robberies at the Tobacco Hub, in the 7800 block of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda and at Geste Food & Wines in the 4800 block of Edgemoor Lane in Bethesda.

Parrish allegedly robbed the Tobacco Hut twice on Sunday, May 12.

Police say he entered the store at approximately 2:08 p.m., asked to see vape products and then pulled out a handgun. He then demanded that the employee hand over the items and left.

Parrish reportedly returned to the store at approximately 3:21 p.m., displayed the handgun and demanded cash. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and items.

Both robberies were caught on surveillance video.

Then, on Monday, May 13, officers responded to an armed robbery at Geste Food & Wines .

There, detectives discovered that Parrish had entered the business around 7:10 p.m., asked about the vape products, pulled out the handgun and demanded cash from the register. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Tuesday, May 14, Parrish allegedly returned to Geste Food & Wine, once again displayed a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of cash a second time.

The video surveillance was used to determine that Parrish was the suspect in all the armed robberies.

Parrish has been charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of firearm used in a violent crime, and other related charges. He is currently being held without bond.