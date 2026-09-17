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Search for double shooting suspect underway after 2 men injured in Northwest DC

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published September 17, 2026 7:22 PM EDT
Published September 17, 2026 7:22 PM EDT
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Two men were injured in a double shooting in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

The Brief

    • Two men were injured in a double shooting in Northwest D.C.
    • Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment. 
    • Police are searching for a suspect who they said was armed with a black pistol.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect accused of injuring two men in a double shooting Thursday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, around 6 p.m. for the reported shooting. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers are now searching for the suspect accused of shooting the two men. He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build. Police said the suspect was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black pants and was armed with a black pistol.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

The Source: Information in this report is from D.C. police. 

Washington, D.C.D.C. CrimeNews