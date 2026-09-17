Search for double shooting suspect underway after 2 men injured in Northwest DC
Two men were injured in a double shooting in the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect accused of injuring two men in a double shooting Thursday evening.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest, around 6 p.m. for the reported shooting. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers are now searching for the suspect accused of shooting the two men. He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build. Police said the suspect was wearing a navy blue hoodie and black pants and was armed with a black pistol.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: Information in this report is from D.C. police.