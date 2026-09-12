Two dead after multi-vehicle crash triggers oxygen tank explosion on I-81

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The Brief Two truck drivers died after a multi-vehicle collision on I-81 in Frederick County caused a load of oxygen tanks to explode. State police said a passenger car failed to yield entering the highway, forcing a tractor-trailer into oncoming traffic and into the oxygen truck. The driver of the passenger car was charged with reckless driving as state police continue to investigate.



Two people are dead and a driver is facing charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 triggered a violent explosion of oxygen tanks Thursday night.

What we know:

The fatal collision occurred around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, along Interstate 81 near Exit 310 in Frederick County.

According to a preliminary investigation by Virginia State Police, a passenger car was attempting to merge onto I-81 southbound when the driver failed to yield to traffic. The car crossed two lanes of traffic and struck a southbound tractor-trailer.

The impact sent the tractor-trailer off the left side of the highway, through the median, and into the northbound lanes, where it collided with a truck carrying oxygen tanks.

The violent impact ignited a massive fire, causing the oxygen tanks to explode. The blast was powerful enough to damage a nearby Frederick County Sheriff's Department vehicle as well as a vehicle parked in a lot east of the interstate.

Who was involved

State police confirmed two drivers died as a result of the crash:

Russell R. Haskins, 64, of Altavista, Virginia, driver of the tractor-trailer, died at the scene.

Jeffrey J. Hudnell, 52, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, driver of the oxygen truck, suffered severe injuries and later died at a local hospital.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as Mario A. Saldivar-Romaro of Rockingham, Virginia, was not injured. State police charged Saldivar-Romaro with reckless driving, noting that additional charges are possible following consultation with the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

The deputy inside the damaged sheriff's vehicle was not injured.

What's next:

Virginia State Police said the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under active investigation.

Drivers seeking updates on road conditions and detours near Exit 310 are advised to contact the VDOT Staunton District.