Law enforcement continue to search for the suspect who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City on Wednesday in what police are calling a "brazen, targeted attack."

What's new?

The New York Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who they say is a person of interest and wanted for questioning in connection to the killing of Thompson.

"This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premeditated, targeted attack," a post on X reads.

The two photos include an unmasked man wearing a light brown wool cream-colored jacket, gray hood, and carrying what appears to be a backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NYPD released pictures of the shooting suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. (NYPD)

Maple Grove bomb threats

Maple Grove, Minnesota, police say they responded to bomb threats following Thompson's killing in New York City.

Officers were notified of threats to two homes around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Both homes were reportedly owned by Thompson and no threats were found after K-9s checked the area.

No suspects or arrests in the case were announced.

What we know

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. near West 54th Street and 6th Avenue outside the Hilton Hotel. According to police, Thompson, 50, was shot at least once in the back and once in the calf. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Thompson was heading to the Hilton Hotel for the UnitedHealthcare annual investors meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. The gunman arrived outside the building approximately five minutes before Thompson, and appeared to be lying in wait before shooting the UnitedHealthcare CEO from behind.

Police at a press conference Wednesday called this a "brazen, targeted attack," with the suspect waiting for their intended target in this "premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

Message found on bullets

A law enforcement source told the New York Post on Thursday that the words "deny," "depose" and "defend" were on the live rounds and casing left behind at the scene of the shooting.

Sources said each bullet and casing contained one word on it, leading authorities to believe the suspect may have been trying to leave a message.

Manhunt continues

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in New York City on Dec. 4, 2024.

The gunman fled the scene on foot, got on an e-bike and was last seen riding into Central Park.

The Associated Press reported that law enforcement began an extensive search using drones, helicopters and K-9s, but the suspect has not been found as of Thursday morning.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was wearing a "light brown wool cream-colored jacket, a black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a very distinctive gray backpack."

Police are still trying to locate the shooter as of Thursday morning.

There’s a reward for up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. The motive for the shooting is unknown.