Search continues for man who tried to kidnap 4-year-old in Georgetown

D.C police are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of M Street.

Police say the boy was with his family when the suspect approached him, started talking to him, then grabbed him and started running.

A man named Justin tells FOX 5 he was running errands in Georgetown when he saw the commotion.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He said at first he thought it was a purse snatching and then realized it was an attempted kidnapping.

"The family was very distraught and everything," he said. "And the little boy, my heart goes out to that family so much. The little boy was so scared. And I kept telling the little boy, "It’s OK, it’s OK. You’re going to be OK. And I told the mom the same thing."

He said he believes this family lives in the DMV.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The suspect is described as a Latino man in his 20s wearing a white tank top, dark shorts, and carrying a black bag.

D.C. Police say anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.