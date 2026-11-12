Search continues for driver who crashed into Maryland dry cleaners

The Brief Police are continuing to search Thursday for a driver who slammed into a cleaners. By Thursday morning, the front of the business had been boarded up. The search for the driver remains ongoing at this time.



Police are continuing to search Thursday for a driver who slammed a vehicle into a dry cleaners in Chillum, Maryland.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Quality Cleaners, located at the corner of Chillum and Sargent roads, according to Prince George's County officials.

By Thursday morning, the front of the business had been boarded up. A nearby sign posted at the site warns that the building is unsafe and that it is unlawful to enter unless conducting repairs.

The search for the driver remains ongoing at this time.

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