Human remains found along Spout Run Parkway in Arlington; inbound lanes closed
ARLINGTON, Va. - Human remains were discovered in a wooded area along Spout Run Parkway on Wednesday morning, prompting road closures and a multi-agency investigation in Arlington.
What we know:
Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Arlington County Police alerted the United States Park Police after human remains were found along Spout Run Parkway.
Authorities said the remains were located in the wooded area between Spout Run Parkway and Interstate 66.
The discovery prompted officials to close inbound Spout Run Parkway to traffic. All inbound drivers are being diverted onto Lorcom Lane while investigators process the scene.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information regarding the identity, age or gender of the deceased, and a suspected cause of death has not been determined. It is also unclear how long the remains had been in the wooded area or when inbound lanes of Spout Run Parkway are expected to reopen.
The Source: This article was written using information from the United States Park Police.