Prince George’s County leaders are demanding the release of a University of Maryland freshman and her mother after both were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Brief Prince George’s County leaders are demanding the release of a student and her mother. Both were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Community members are currently working to secure legal representation for both women.



Maria Flores Garcia, 19, and her mother, 48-year-old Mirna Flores Garcia, were detained Thursday during an annual immigration check-in in Baltimore, according to Maria's boyfriend. Authorities informed the mother she was being detained, and Maria refused to leave her mother's side when given the option, leading to her detention as well.

Prince George’s County leaders call for release of UMD student, mother detained by ICE

RELATED: University of Maryland student and her mother detained by ICE during immigration check-in

The family immigrated to the United States from El Salvador when Maria was 9 years old. A public health major aspiring to become a doctor, Maria was the valedictorian of Parkdale High School’s class of 2026 and attends the university on a scholarship.

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy expressed outrage and concern over the detentions, calling for the pair's immediate release and pledging to work with state and federal partners to secure their freedom.

The University of Maryland acknowledged the situation in a statement, saying its thoughts are with the student, family, and friends, and that officials are working to provide resources when possible and appropriate.

Family, friends, and community members are currently working to secure legal representation for both women as they await updates.

Prince George’s County leaders call for release of UMD student, mother detained by ICE