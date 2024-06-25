Search continues for 70-year-old missing Maryland woman

article

Detectives in Prince George's County are searching for 70-year-old Laurice Wright, who was last seen over a month ago.

Wright, according to the Prince George's County Police Department, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Frank Tippett Road in an Upper Marlboro neighborhood.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

She was last spotted wearing a blue t-shirt, blue pants, and white shoes.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Wright or knows of her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

No additional details about Wright's disappearance have been released, but police are continuing their investigation.