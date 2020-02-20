Sean Taylor documentary promises to highlight a Redskins legend in the making, whose life and career were cut short

article

A new documentary is in the works highlighting the tragically brief career of the late Sean Taylor – a legend in the making whose life was cut short.

A lifelong Redskins fan, producer Neardey Trinh said she’s been trying to make the documentary for a decade.

The script for “The Safety” is ready to go – now it’s just a matter of putting the final piece together.

“The biggest thing is to bring this story, and make it authentic,” Trinh said.

Trinh has partnered with two former Redskins – Santana Moss and Fred Smoot – along with Thomasina Perkins of Capitol Public Relations.

Perkins described the project being made “by the fans, and for the fans.”

Moss – who, like Taylor, is also a former Miami Hurricane – and Smoot are listed as co-producers on the project.

You can follow the progress they’re making on “The Safety” on a dedicated Facebook page, and the BeNorth.com website.