Scooter rider in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Northwest

Sam Kesselman’s family says the 22-year-old has a lot of love, dedication, and leadership left to give.

They hope he’ll be able to give again soon.

Kesselman was riding a stand-up scooter on New Jersey Avenue and P Street in Northwest around 7:30 p..m. last Thursday when police say a car hit him and sped off.

His family says Kesselman was on his way to a work meeting.

Sam's father, Stephen, said it's not possible for the driver to have been unaware of the accident and the impact.

"We are reaching out to the public for help in identifying the driver so that there will be accountability for that driver and justice for Sam," he explained.

Kesselman was taken to Howard University Hospital for what his family says is a severe brain injury. He is in a medically-induced coma at Johns Hopkins University’s Bayview hospital in Baltimore.

"He is the most unbelievable fighter, and he is listening to the music that he likes, and we’re reading Harry Potter to him around the clock," said Dr. Alison Schecter, Sam’s mother.

Sam Kesselman’s parents say he was stopped at a light when he was hit. Metropolitan police said they believe the vehicle they’re looking for is a white Mazda CX-5 SUV.

MPD released a snippet of surveillance video Monday showing the vehicle they believe is involved.

At this point, it’s not clear that MPD has a plate number for the car, but the Kesselmans say they were told a metro bus with a front-facing camera may have caught the incident.

Kesselman’s parents wholeheartedly want accountability for the driver.

"The driving caused terrible damage and caused a life to be interrupted prematurely in terms of recovery that it’s going to take to get better. And we want him or her to get the help that they need so that they can not have this happen to anybody else," Schecter said.

"We would urge that the driver do the right thing and step forward," Stephen Kesselman added.

Metropolitan police are asking anyone with any information to come forward and call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.