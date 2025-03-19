The Brief D.C. area schools hold "walk-ins" protesting federal budget cuts to public education. Title I funding, special education, and Pell Grants face potential reductions. Events urge lawmakers to restore funding during Congress' recess.



Parents, teachers, and students in the Washington, D.C. region are joining a nationwide movement to protest sweeping federal education budget cuts. Organized "walk-ins" are taking place at schools across the country, including Wise High School and several others in Prince George’s County, as part of an effort led by the National Education Association.

Schools protest education cuts

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says the rallies aim to push back against recent federal cuts that advocates warn could have devastating effects on public education. Last week’s layoff of 1,400 U.S. Department of Education employees reduced the agency’s workforce by nearly half since 2017.

Key programs are at risk, including Title I funding for low-income schools, special education services, and higher education grants like Federal Pell Grants for low-income college students. Local leaders caution that Prince George’s County schools could face overcrowded classrooms, fewer resources, and increased burdens on teachers.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Schools across DC region rally against proposed education cuts

What's next:

Walk-ins, scheduled for this morning, are expected to last 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the school day. Organizers are urging participants to contact lawmakers during Congress' recess to demand restored funding for critical education programs.