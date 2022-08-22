School sports hygiene and safety tips for student-athletes

Doctor Korin Hudson, Medstar sports medicine physician, a team physician for Georgetown University, assistant team physician for the Washington Wizards and the Washington Mystics, and a consulting physician for the Washington Capitals, joined us with sports hygiene and safety tips for student-athletes as the new school year begins.

Hygiene Tips

Skin-to-skin contact sports can increase the chances of getting skin infections. Limit the risk by:

Keep healthy habits like washing hands before and after workouts

Proper showering before and after athletics

Do not share towels, pads, or other equipment

Wipe gym equipment between use

Wash uniforms, towels after each use

Sports Safety Tips

Proper physical training leading up to the beginning of practices/games

Proper acclimatization to heat before beginning of practices/games. Training little by little in outdoor temperatures is important to get your body used to a hot environment.