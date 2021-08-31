School resource officers no longer stationed in Montgomery County Schools

School resource officers will not be stationed in Montgomery County Schools this year after it was decided to remove them from buildings.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich spoke about the decision in his weekly update last Thursday. Elrich said school resource officers will now be renamed community engagement officers. These officers will not be stationed in the buildings and will only respond to schools on an as-needed basis or calls for services.

"Enforcement of school policy issues will not become police issues and schools will contact 911 for any issues – not individual officers," Elrich said.

School police issues will be discussed monthly, according to Elrich, and a more in-depth look at a possible broader range of services will also be considered.