School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know

School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year.

In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12.

READ MORE: DC enforcing strict vaccination policy for students this school year

Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy.

In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff, but they are required in Pre-K classrooms. The same policy is in place at Loudoun County Public Schools.

Fairfax County Public Schools will require all students to wear a face covering when inside on school property, including on buses, when the CDC COVID-19 Community Level for the county is high. The current level is reportedly medium.

READ MORE: Monkeypox: What to know as back-to-school season looms in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Prince George’s County Public Schools was one of the first districts to require masking in school.

FOX 5 is still waiting to hear back from Montgomery County on their policy.

Most of the school districts have also dropped their social distancing policy but will keep disinfecting and cleaning protocols in place.