School bus carrying 23 students involved in fiery crash on DC beltway
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A school bus carrying 23 students was involved in a fiery crash Tuesday along the D.C. beltway.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. on the outer loop of Interstate 495 near Ritchie Marlboro Road in the Upper Marlboro area of Prince George's County.
Officials say a vehicle rear ended the bus and both sustained fire damage.
No injuries were reported to anyone involved.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
