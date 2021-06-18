Scams on the rise in the DC area, police say

Authorities throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are warning people to be vigilant in guarding against a growing list of scams under investigation.

Arlington Police said Friday they’re looking for a woman who went by the name "Stacy James" and used a fake check to purchase a real car that had been listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Also Friday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office warned of someone posing as one of their own and calling people to scam them out of money.

"This is a growing scam," explained Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. "We’ve probably seen 10 calls or so just in the last day."

And that’s only the beginning. In just the past two months, Fox 5 has reported on scammers impersonating Amazon , scammers using fake ticket booking websites, and also other people accused of buying cars with fake checks, this time in Montgomery County.

"These are happening more and more frequently, and the scammers are getting better," said Lou Rabon, the founder and CEO of Cyber Defense Group.

To prevent becoming a victim, Rabon said above all else, be suspicious. He also mentioned some of the same tips offered by the Better Business Bureau, including: never send money via gift card or wire transfer to someone you’ve never met, avoid clicking on links or attachments in unsolicited emails, and while it may sound obvious, it bears repeating, don’t believe everything you see.

"These scams are happening to companies, they’re happening to individuals. With the global internet and the availability of voiceover IP, scams are very easy to do these days globally. It’s a way for people to make money very easily," Rabon explained. "If something’s too good to be true then it probably is."

