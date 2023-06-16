Saturday parking in Downtown Bethesda and Silver Spring won't be free in July

Parking on Saturdays in Downtown Bethesda and Silver Spring will be a bit pricier next month when the Montgomery County Department of Transportation begins to charge drivers to use their garages, parking lots, and street meters.

Sundays will still be free but in July, Saturday rates will be exactly the same as they are Monday through Friday.

The Montgomery County Council approved the new parking schedule as part of its Fiscal Year 2024 budget process. Their plan is to use the additional parking revenue to implement new safety precautions, such as lighting maintenance and adding more clean-and-safe crews, throughout Downtown Bethesda, Silver Spring, and Wheaton parking areas.

"Revenue generated from the new Saturday parking hours will allow us to increase security measures in and around our parking facilities that will ensure our downtown areas remain safe and desirable destinations for residents and visitors," said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin in a statement. "Additionally, metered parking promotes turnover in parking spaces, which will increase the number of people who are able to dine and shop downtown. We expect these new Saturday hours to have a positive impact on our community and local businesses."

The paid Saturday parking initiative is already in effect in Downtown Wheaton. The new rates and hours start in Bethesda and Silver Spring on July 8.

SILVERSPRING, MD, MARCH 8, 2013: High rising office and apartment buildings of downtown Silver Spring are seen through the open walls of a public parking garage. (Photo by ASTRID RIECKEN For The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

Check out the rates and hours by city below:

New Downtown Bethesda parking rates and hours

On-street: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.: $2.25 per hour

Surface lot parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $2 per hour

Garage parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.: $1.75 per hour or less

New Downtown Silver Spring parking rates and hours