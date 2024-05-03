Sarah Jakes Roberts brings 'Power Moves' book tour to the DMV

Preaching powerhouse Sarah Jakes Roberts is in the DMV for her "Power Moves" book tour.

The preacher and author is the daughter of the iconic Bishop TD Jakes and sold out not one but two shows at First Baptist Church of Glenarden International.

The show starts on Friday at 7 p.m. and the second show is Saturday morning at 10.

Sarah Jakes Roberts sat down one-on-one with FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis for an episode of "The Good Word" series airing Sunday mornings at 9:30 on FOX LOCAL.

Jakes Roberts says that despite her famous father, her style is different and will resonate with old and young alike.

The New York Times bestselling author, businesswoman, and media personality also says she wrote her "Power Moves" book as a working mother, at gymnastics class with her daughter, and in between extracurricular activities with her children.

She also shares how her non-traditional story, history, and style reaches people where they are, including on social media.



Catch the full conversation with Sarah Jakes Roberts on FOX LOCAL on Mother’s Day, May 12 at 9:30 a.m., and on all podcast platforms.