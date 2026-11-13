Sam Hartman, Washington Commanders QB, named next star of ABC's 'The Bachelor'

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The Brief The show's 30th season is scheduled to premiere March 21. Hartman, 27, said Friday on "Good Morning America" that he was excited but nervous. Hartman, a 2024 undrafted free agent, played four seasons of college football at Wake Forest.



Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman will look for love this offseason after being announced as the next star of ABC's "The Bachelor."

The show's 30th season is scheduled to premiere March 21 and will stream on Hulu the day after airing on ABC.

Hartman, 27, said Friday on "Good Morning America" that he was excited but nervous about joining the show. He initially turned down the opportunity before speaking with host and former NFL player Jesse Palmer, who gave him a clearer picture of what the experience could offer.

Hartman added that his teammates offered advice on the flight home following Washington's 24-21 victory over the New York Giants.

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Asked what he is looking for in a partner, Hartman said "competitiveness."

"Competitiveness and somebody that I want to be able to chase. Not chase in a way that, 'You haven't texted me back in a week,' but chase in a way that they have a drive for something and motivates me to wake up every day to chase them."

Hartman, a 2024 undrafted free agent, played four seasons of college football at Wake Forest before spending a season at Notre Dame.

He wears No. 15 for the Commanders, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds and has yet to see game action for Washington.