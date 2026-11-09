Trump administration launches arch website as legal battles over DC projects mount

The Brief The Trump administration has launched a promotional website for its proposed arch. Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day temporary restraining order prohibiting all construction. Opponents are seeking another restraining order to block a scheduled park closure.



The Trump administration has launched a promotional website for its proposed arch, pushing forward on project marketing even as construction remains halted under a federal court order.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day temporary restraining order prohibiting all construction and site preparation work at Memorial Circle. The order followed the National Capital Planning Commission’s approval of the monument on Thursday.

Despite the court-ordered construction freeze, the administration introduced a website listed to the "United States Triumphal Arch Foundation." The site states the structure will be named the "United States Military Triumphal Arch" and feature the phrases "One Nation Under God" and "The Golden Age of America."

A detail photo of the proposed "Independence Arch," Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

RELATED: Judge halts Trump memorial arch for 14 days hours after commission approval

According to the website, the arch is designed to include two columns that store munitions, observation deck spaces designated for snipers and countersnipers, and ground areas at the base will be designed for launching drones.

The dispute over the arch is happening along with a separate legal challenge involving East Potomac Park, where golfers, runners, and cyclists are seeking another restraining order to block a scheduled park closure on Nov. 15.

The National Park Service maintains that the park must close due to an unsafe seawall. Opponents dispute that claim, arguing that Ohio Drive is unaffected by the seawall and calling the shutdown a pretext to begin work on the Washington National plan.

The judge in the park dispute said she intends to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate whether the government committed ethical violations during its dealings with the court.