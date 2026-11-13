Commanders rally to stun Giants 24-21

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The Brief Jayden Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs on a go-ahead, 32-yard touchdown pass. The win helped Daniels overcome his first two interceptions of the season. New York could not generate enough offense on the ground.



Jayden Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs on a go-ahead, 32-yard touchdown pass with 57 seconds remaining Thursday night, lifting the Washington Commanders to a 24-21 comeback victory over the New York Giants.

The win helped Daniels overcome his first two interceptions of the season and kept postseason hopes alive for the Commanders (3-5-1).

Washington moved two games behind the NFC East-leading Giants (5-3-1) and secured the head-to-head tiebreaker after the two teams tied last month.

Daniels’ two interceptions appeared costly after Washington surrendered a go-ahead Giants touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

New York, however, could not generate enough offense on the ground to run out the clock.

Aided by a pass interference penalty, the Commanders drove into scoring territory. Diggs broke open on the decisive play, walking and falling backward into the end zone for his 80th career touchdown reception, making him the 30th player in NFL history to reach the milestone.