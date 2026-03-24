These are the safest hospitals in Maryland and Virginia: report

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The Brief Over 400 hospitals in 40 states were recognized for patient safety this year. Five hospitals in Maryland and 18 hospitals in Virginia received the awards. No District of Columbia hospitals made the list.



Undergoing any medical treatment can be a scary experience, but hundreds of hospitals across the country have just been recognized for keeping patients safe.

What we know:

Healthgrades' 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Awards named 438 hospitals in 40 states that rank among the top 10% nationwide for patient safety.

Five hospitals in Maryland and 18 hospitals in Virginia were recognized, while no hospitals in the District of Columbia made the list. These are the safest hospitals in the Washington, D.C., area, according to the report:

Virginia

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Reston Hospital Center

Inova Loudoun Hospital

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital

Stonesprings Hospital Center

Maryland

MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center

University of MD Charles Regional Medical Center

The full list of hospitals can be found here.

Dig deeper:

The hospitals that received this year's awards excel at preventing serious, avoidable complications during hospital stays based on 13 patient safety indicators, including infections, in-hospital falls, collapsed lungs and pressure sores.

To qualify, hospitals must meet strict clinical thresholds and report zero cases of certain serious errors, such as leaving a foreign object behind during a procedure.

Texas, Florida, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania had the highest number of recognized hospitals. Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the District of Columbia had no hospitals on the list.