Rush hour crash in Gaithersburg; Lanes reopen after major traffic disruption

A crash during rush hour Tuesday resulted in the closure of all eastbound lanes on Quince Orchard Road (MD 124) at I-270, causing significant delays.

Just before 4 p.m., authorities responded to the area of Quince Orchard Road and I-270 for the report of a personal injury collision.

According to Corporal Dan Lane with the Gaithersburg Police Department, a Lexus SUV was traveling westbound on Quince Orchard Road under I-270 and attempted to make a left turn from the outside lane into the Park & Ride parking lot.

While doing so, the driver cut in front of a Lincoln SUV traveling on the inside lane of Quince Orchard Road that was continuing straight and collided with the Lexus making the left turn.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Corporal Lane stated that the Lincoln proceeded into oncoming traffic in the opposite direction and struck a Honda sedan head-on,

Occupants of the vehicles were transported to local hospitals for check-ups.

Authorities urged motorists to seek alternate routes while they cleared the roadway.

Emergency medical teams, including units from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, were previously on the scene evaluating multiple people.

Pete Piringer, the spokesperson for MCFRS, provided updates on the situation via X.

"Quince Orchard Rd, IAO I270, collision," he tweeted, listing the responding units as M708, PAT708, A708B, A753, ALS708, M729, and EMS703.

All lanes have since reopened, but commuters should expect residual delays.