'Rumors of War' statue to be installed near Confederate monument in Richmond

Associated Press
The monument “Rumors of War” is unveiled in Times Square on September 27, 2019 in New York City. “Rumors of War” was created by artist Kehinde Wiley and is a response to the monument of Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo

RICHMOND, Va. - Artist Kehinde Wiley’s monumental bronze sculpture of a young black man astride a galloping horse is set to be permanently installed in Virginia’s capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics.

An unveiling ceremony for “Rumors of War” will be held Tuesday afternoon at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. The piece was previously on display in Times Square.

The 29-foot-high work was inspired by Wiley's visit to Richmond, where he encountered another massive equestrian monument, the one honoring Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. Mounted atop a large stone pedestal, Wiley's sculpture will be visible from the city’s historic Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Wiley is known for his paintings of black Americans and his commissioned portrait of former President Barack Obama, displayed at the National Portrait Gallery.

He is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday, along with Gov. Ralph Northam, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and others. Hundreds are expected to attend.