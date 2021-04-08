Royal Caribbean cancels cruises through June 30

article

Royal Caribbean announced on Thursday that it will be extending its cruise cancellations until June 30.

"In order to allow additional time for our return to service preparations, we have decided to extend the suspension of sailings for our global fleet through June 30th, 2021," the cruise line's website reads.

However, the new cancellations exclude sailings onboard Quantum, Spectrum, Voyager, Anthem, Adventure, Vision, Jewel, and Odyssey of the Seas.

RELATED: Carnival Cruise Line cancels sailings through June 2021

"Our plan is to resume further operation in July."

Advertisement

However, the following circumstances have extended the suspension for the following ships and sailings:

Quantum of the Seas Alaska sailings departing April 5 to October 14, 2021: In order to allow additional time for our preparation, Quantum of the Seas will remain in the Asia-Pacific region.

Odyssey of the Seas May 9 to October 28, 2021 sailings departing from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. Instead, Odyssey will begin her inaugural season out of a new homeport, Haifa, Israel from June to October 2021. These new sailings are available for residents of Israel only.

Adventure of the Seas June 5 to October 14, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from Barcelona, Spain, Adventure of the Seas will now offer sailings from Nassau, Bahamas beginning June 2021.

Vision of the Seas June 6 to August 29, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Vision of the Seas will now offer sailings from Bermuda beginning June 2021.

Jewel of the Seas June 7 to October 31, 2021: Instead of offering sailings from Northern Europe; Barcelona, Spain; and Boston, Massachusetts, Jewel of the Seas will now offer sailings from Limassol, Cyprus beginning June 2021.

Anthem of the Seas June 4 to August 29, 2021: Instead of offering European sailings, Anthem of the Seas will now offer Ocean Getaways and British Isles itineraries from Southampton exclusively for UK residents.

The announcement comes after Carnival also canceled cruises through June 30, 2021, they announced on Tuesday

They said that booked guests and travel advisors are being notified of the cancellations and their options regarding a refund or future cruise credit.