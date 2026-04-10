Route 50 construction to cause major traffic delays in Fairfax

The Brief A major 10-week construction project on Route 50 in Fairfax begins Friday night, impacting traffic between Draper Drive and Fairfax Circle. Lane closures will affect eastbound traffic, with only one lane open at times as crews repair deteriorating roadway sections. The $1.73 million project involves rebuilding the road base, and drivers are urged to expect delays and seek alternate routes.



Drivers in Fairfax should prepare for significant traffic disruptions as a major construction project along Route 50 begins Friday night. The work, expected to last about 10 weeks, will impact a heavily traveled corridor near Fairfax Circle and I-66.

Officials say lane closures and delays are likely, especially during the early phases of the project.

What we know:

A major road construction project is underway along Route 50 (Fairfax Boulevard), impacting the stretch between Draper Drive and Fairfax Circle.

The City of Fairfax awarded a $1.73 million contract to Virginia Paving to complete the work.

Construction is set to begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, with initial work focused on the eastbound lanes. The right two lanes of eastbound Fairfax Boulevard will be closed at various points, with traffic able to pass using the left lane.

The project is expected to last approximately 10 weeks, with completion anticipated by summer 2026.

Officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to avoid congestion.

Big picture view:

City officials say the repairs are necessary after discovering that the right lane of eastbound Route 50 was cracking and deteriorating due to soft base materials underneath.

Instead of a simple repaving, crews will need to excavate the roadway and replace the underlying base with more compacted stone before rebuilding the surface.