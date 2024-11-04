The Rose Gaming Resort brings jobs, revenue, and slots to Virginia

The Rose Gaming Resort, a new $460 million venue in Dumfries, Virginia, is already making waves just off Interstate 95, drawing visitors from around the D.C. metro area.

The resort, hard to miss from the highway, has become a destination for patrons from both Maryland and D.C.

Although the grand opening is set for Thursday, it has been open to the public since Oct. 23.

John Ortega, a visitor from Manassas, shared his experience, comparing it to the larger MGM National Harbor.

"MGM has table games—that’s a big difference if you want to play those. As far as slot machines, it’s very nice. I think there are as many slots here as there are at MGM," he said, adding that he felt safe at The Rose, which has not experienced the issues he’s heard about at MGM.

According to Bobbi Sample, the general manager of The Rose, the resort’s location and ease of access are major draws.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The site is bolstered by a police substation, private security, and extensive surveillance, adding to patrons’ sense of safety.

The Rose Gaming Resort houses over 1,600 historical horse racing terminals and boasts more than 100 hotel rooms, eight restaurants and bars, and a high-end steakhouse.

While traditional table games are not available, the resort aims to attract visitors with its range of amenities and a promise of less congestion.

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood highlighted the economic benefits, projecting the resort could bring in $35 to $40 million in tax revenue for Virginia, with up to $10 million directly benefiting Dumfries.

The tax funds will support state initiatives, the horse racing industry, and local infrastructure.

With a workforce largely from the surrounding area, The Rose Gaming Resort is also a significant local employer. The resort’s executive chef brings 30 years of industry experience from Las Vegas.