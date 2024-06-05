Roommate wanted for triple homicide in Spotsylvania home

A Spotsylvania woman is on the run after authorities say she killed three of her roommates in the home they shared.

Deputies responded to a welfare check late Tuesday night and discovered three adults dead inside a residence on White Street Court.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, the victims — two men and one woman — suffered fatal upper-body trauma.

The incident report states that the deputies arrived at the 10500 block of White Street Court around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Alyssa Jane Venable,23, of Spotsylvania County. Photo via Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office

Upon entering the home, they found the three deceased individuals.

After a preliminary investigation, evidence collected pointed to a roommate as the perpetrator of this violent crime. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Alyssa Jane Venable of Spotsylvania.

Venable is now wanted on three counts of second-degree murder and for using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities are actively pursuing leads on her whereabouts as the investigation continues. The sheriff's office has withheld certain details of the case to avoid compromising the investigation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office immediately.