Romance in America: 5 honeymoon destinations in the USA worth considering

Maybe you've met the person of your dreams and you're planning to get married in the near future.

Part of the wedding-planning excitement is, of course, planning the honeymoon.

If you’re looking for a domestic honeymoon, there are many great travel choices to consider. And, if you’re searching for a beach-less honeymoon destination, there are plenty of romantic places without sand and surf.

Whether it's exploring music scenes, taking wine tours, enjoying foodie experiences, getting closer to history or enjoying the great outdoors, here are five fabulous choices to consider in the United States.

You'll need to do deeper dives, of course, into the details, including sea

sonal availability, rates and updates. But these five spots are worth knowing about for lovely honeymoon opportunities.

Finger Lakes, NY

Set a few hours north of New York City, the Finger Lakes region offers honeymooners a quiet and romantic retreat that’s ideal for dreamy beginnings.

With captivating glacier-formed lakes, over 200 waterfalls and hundreds of wineries and craft breweries to explore, this region offers endless opportunities for couples to connect and start their lives together.

With luxury options like Inns of Aurora, Lake House of Candandaigua or Mirbeau Spa, you'll be pampered after your big day.

For adventurous honeymooners, stay under the stars glamping style at Firelight Camps or Seneca Sol.

Plan to enjoy hot air balloon rides over waterfalls, take a glider over mountain peaks or enjoy post-nuptial sips during wine and cider tastings.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio can be considered the Lone Star State’s "insider secret" because of its rare blend of culture, fine dining, and walkability — all with a romantic vibe. The spectacular city is a great pick for a honeymoon that is affordable and offers a terrific climate year-round.

The best part of San Antonio is the River Walk, home to some of the city’s best restaurants such as Esquire Tavern, Biga on the Banks and Supper, along with stand-out romantic hotels including Hotel Emma, Hotel Valencia and The St. Anthony Hotel.

Be sure not to miss Marriage Island, a tiny island in the middle of the river where more than 200 weddings take place annually.

Another must-see attraction is San Antonio is The Pearl, boasting trendy restaurants, cafes and unique local shops located along the River Walk’s Museum Reach.

Honeymooners can explore activities like taking a cooking class at The Culinary Institute of America, and can get their fill of entertainment at Jazz, TX, an underground jazz club where pairs can dance the night away to live music.

Be sure to plan time to visit the Alamo — and there’s also a SeaWorld in San Antonio.

For a fun day trip idea, San Antonio is perched on the southern edge of the Texas Hill Country. Just 90 minutes by car, this region is nationally recognized for its wineries.

Napa Valley, California

Napa Valley, California , is a welcoming and honeymoon-centric pick for newlyweds, as romance abounds throughout this West coast destination.

As a couple, you can explore wine from over 500 wineries and enjoy fine-dining, spas and food-pairing experiences that are unique to California wine country — all with the gorgeous backdrop of beautiful mountains and vistas, and lots of fresh air.

You can also stroll hand in hand through downtown shopping districts, eat outside in pleasant temperatures day and night and plan wine experiences that are educational and enriching.

Plan to fly into San Francisco International Airport to visit this romantic destination. Rent a car and stay one night in the "city by the bay" at the Kimpton Alton Hotel.

Set in the center of the action near Ghiradelli Square and Fisherman's Wharf, from this hotel you can easily access a bay cruise, followed by a seafood dinner at a waterfront venue.

Napa Valley is a scenic 90-minute drive north of San Francisco, and the view is lovely. Wineries populate the local roads in Napa Valley and the friendly demeanor of everyone you meet there can make your honeymoon that much sweeter.

The hotel to consider here is the Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection in Napa Valley — and splurge on an Orchard Suite. This luxurious accommodation features an oversized patio, indoor and outdoor fireplaces and a glamorous bath, too.

For the duration of your stay you receive complimentary access to bicycles, a stocked minibar and free laundry. The service at the resort is sublime; relax by the resort pools and let the staff spoil you.

Be sure to make reservations for dinner at both of the resort’s dining venues, Solbar and Picobar.

While in Napa Valley, you can’t go wrong at any winery you choose, but consider planning tastings or tours at Elusa Winery, directly across from Solage — or the Cakebread, Schramsberg or Conn Creek Wineries.

Also, be sure to dine at Mustard’s Grill in Napa between tastings. It's delightful and well-priced.

Charlottesville, Virginia, and Savannah, Georgia

Also worth considering are two other beautiful spots in the United States: Charlottesville, Virginia, and Savannah, Georgia.

Once nicknamed "the happiest city in America," Charlottesville is a hub of East Coast wine country and has 40-plus wineries along the Monticello Wine Trail, all offering panoramic mountain views.

Newlyweds can gaze at the stars while enjoying a crackling fire and a glass of award-winning Virginia vino, all in an intimate setting.

And in Savannah, newlyweds can spend time exploring the Plant Riverside District, a former power plant that's been transformed into a vibrant entertainment destination boasting luxury hotels like the JW Marriott and several rooftop lounges.

You can even catch live concerts at District Live.

Erica Lamberg is a contributing reporter for Fox News Digital.




