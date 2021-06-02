Roman candle fired onto balcony started apartment fire that sent 2 to hospital in DC, authorities say

Authorities say a Roman candle fired at an apartment balcony started a blaze that sent two people to the hospital in Northwest D.C. Tuesday night.

The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. at an apartment building at 1140 N. Capitol Street. Investigators believe the fire was ignited when someone shot the firework at a fifth floor balcony in the building.

Fire officials say dozens of seniors were put at risk as smoke spread to several floors. Several occupants were helped outside to safety while others sheltered in place.

Investigators say two people were transported with non-life threatening injuries and several others were evaluated and released on scene. The fire was placed under control after about an hour.

Anyone with complaints or tips on illegal fireworks can e-mail investigators at fireworks.fems@dc.gov or can call the D.C. Fire Marshal at 202-727-1600 or 911.